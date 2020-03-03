Army rescues over 100 people in Arunachal’s Sela Pass

ITANAGAR, Mar 2: The Indian Army rescued 111 people, including children, who were stranded due to heavy snow at Sela Pass in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, defence officials said on Monday.

Two teams of the Army along with medical staff and recovery vehicles were engaged in the rescue mission since the night of 29 February and all of them were rescued by early morning on 1 March.

They rescued 111 people, both locals and tourists, who were stranded at Sela Pass at an altitude of 14,000 feet above the sea level, due to heavy snow, Tezpur-based defence spokesman Lt Col Harsh Wardhan Pande said in a statement.

The rescued people were given tea, snacks and food at the site by Army personnel, it said.

The chief minister’s office complimented the Army for their effective response, the statement added. (PTI)