State medical council to review guidelines

NAHARLAGUN, Mar 2: The Arunachal Pradesh Medical Council (APMC) held a meeting on 27 February in the Directorate of Health Services agreed to review the guidelines for awarding credit points on various scientific activities, in keeping with the interest of modern medicine practitioners in the state.

Held under the chairmanship of APMC president cum state DME, T&R Dr RD Khrime, the executive council of the APMC was unanimous in having a council bhawan to host all the councils related to the Department of Health & Family Welfare under one roof.

In this regard, the executive council has directed the APMC’s registrar cum secretary, Dr Mika Umpo to take up the matter with other councils and the state government.