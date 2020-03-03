RWD minister urges people of Tali to cooperate in road construction

TALI, Mar 2: RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam, along with Vivekananda Kendra Arunachal Pradesh prant sanghatak Rupesh Mathur attended the 42nd mega Nyokum festival celebration at the Loa general ground under Kra Daadi district on last Wednesday.

Chief patron of the festival celebration and local MLA, Jikke Tako raised the issue of road connectivity and poor status of education sector.

“The road connectivity is of utmost important for the area. During the peak working season, the road construction activities should be sped up,” he said while appraising the RWD minister about the status of PMGSY road projects in Tali assembly constituency.

The MLA also raised concern over poor enrolment in Tali government higher secondary school.

RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam expressed joy in attending the Nyokum celebration in Tali, one of the remotest circle headquarters of the state. He also appealed to the people not to mix religion and culture and stressed on preserving the rich culture and tradition.

Ngandam stated that the main purpose of his visit was to inspect the road condition of Tali.

“The government have been releasing fund for the road construction on regular basis but progress is not satisfactory. The local population should extend every possible cooperation so that work is completed is without any obstruction,” the minister said.

During the visit, Minister Ngandam, along with the local MLA, inspected the Tali to Pija and Tali to Pipsorang PMGSY road projects.