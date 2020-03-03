Bandh disrupts vehicular movement between Pasighat and Itanagar

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

RUKSIN, Mar 2: Vehicular movement between Pasighat and Itanagar via NH 15 remained disrupted on Monday following a 24-hour Dhemaji district bandh called by the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP).

The protesters blocked the highway at Jonai near Ruksin gate, burnt tyres to stop the movement of vehicle this morning. They also blocked the highway at several places in Dhemaji district.

The badh was enforced in protest against alleged inaction on the part of police to take action against 12 BJP workers, who were allegedly involved in the attack on AJYCP members at Uttar Dhemaji on Saturday.

According to reports, the AJYCP members, who had been staging an anti-CAA protest, waved black flags before Dhemaji MLA Ranoj Pegu’s convoy on Saturday. The BJP workers, in retaliation, attacked the AJYCP members, which left few of them injured.

Meanwhile, the Dhemaji police following the complaint lodged by AJYCP leaders registered a case and arrested an active BJP member.

The bandh will continue till Tuesday 5 am.