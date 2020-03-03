Villagers repair road voluntarily

ITANAGAR, Mar 2: The villagers of Kebang (Radha) village in Siang district have voluntarily started renovating the road stretch from NH-13 to their village on Sunday to avoid traffic disruption due to rain during the ensuing monsoon season.

An earth mover has been pressed into service to widen the road alignment, fill the potholes and construct drains.

A resident of Radha village, Matpi Tabing told that “presently, the road is only viable for SUVs and LMVs,” adding that “it is not possible for the truck and dumper to ferry materials in the said stretch of road.”

The expenditure for the road renovation was generated by the villagers through voluntary donation from the well wishers and by other means, informed Amur Darang, a senior citizen from Radha village.

The four-km road stretch was constructed by RWD in 2009 and it was reportedly constructed without an inch of carpeting, with very narrow alignment and many sharp turnings.