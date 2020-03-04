IRBn jawan shot dead inside court premises

Staff Reporter

AALO, Mar 3: One jawan of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn), identified as Tapop Yajo, was shot dead by unknown person(s) on early Tuesday morning while he was on duty in the premises of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here in West Siang district.

According to sources, the incident took place around 3 AM of 3 March.

“In the CCTV footage, unknown miscreants can be seen throwing stones into the premises of the CJM’s court around 2 AM. Late Yajo, who was on duty, is immediately seen checking on the commotion after which the miscreants ran away. Later, around 3 AM, the watchman there heard the sound of a gun fire. When he rushed to the rest room, he saw late Yajo on the floor with a gun shot wound,” informed a local source.

The watchman immediately alerted the police and other neighbours.

Reportedly, this is the third major incident in the CJM court premises within the span of one year. Earlier, there was an attempt to burn down the court and incident of stone pelting has also been reported.

Meanwhile, members of the West Siang District Bar Association (WSDBA) held a meeting and took exception to repeated incidences of violence in the court premises culminating in the killing of the IRBn jawan.

The Bar association has decided to boycott the proceedings in all the courts of West Siang district until the police solves the killing of IRBn jawan Tapop Yajo as well as the previous arson case. The WSDBA will also hold a protest on 5 March, seeking fulfilment of their demands.

Further, they demanded SIT probe, alleging that the district unit police has failed to solve the earlier cases.

They also decided to submit a representation to the state government highlighting the failure of the district

administration to ensure safety and security of court in the district, besides deployment of sufficient forces.

The Adi Baane Kebang has strongly condemned the incident and demanded proper investigation in the case.

“The culprits must be booked under stringiest law so that justice is delivered to the bereaved family,” the ABK stated.

The Galo Students’ Union, while condemning the killing, has termed it as complete failure of law enforcing agency of West Siang district. The GSU has also extend support to the demands raised by the WSDBA and announced that they will also join the protest on Thursday.