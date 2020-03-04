Bill seeking stern punishment for damages passed, gets all party support

Budget session of Legislative assembly

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, March 3: The Arunachal Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed the Arunachal Pradesh Property (Prevention of damage and loss) Bill with overwhelming support.

All the parties supported the bill which provides stern punishment, including imprisonment for up to seven years and fine of up to Rs 3 lakhs. Offences are non-bailable and cognizable and shall be tried by court of the chief judicial magistrate.

The bill also has a clause on liability to pay compensation for damage and losses by those responsible for destruction.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu tweeted that “Those who damage public/ private property in the name of protest, procession, and agitation will have to compensate. They just cannot get away with it”.

Home Minister Bamang Felix, who introduced the bill while responding to the support of the members said that the house was witnessing an amazing trend.

“When there is question of security and safety of the people of the state, everybody is together”, he said.

He said that bill is for an egalitarian society.

“There was no law to contain destruction during agitations,” he said justifying the bill.

“This bill is not to stop people from carrying out democratic rights. We must also know our fundamental responsibilities” the home minister said.

Referring to the violence during the PRC (permanent residence certificate)

issue in February 2019, Congress MLA Lombo Tayeng, without taking names, said that “some of the instigators were not in the legislative assembly anymore.”

He said that “politicians, who use any organizations, including underground elements, have never survived in politics for long.”

BJP’s Ojing Tasing said that organisations are being used by politicians.

Some of the members, including JDU’s Techi Kaso and INC’s Ninong Ering had reservation on the inclusion of the clause on protection of action taken in good faith which states that “no suit, prosecution or other legal proceeding shall lie against the government or any officer of the government or any person authorized by the government for anything which is in good faith.”

Ering said that AFSPA, though a good law is being misused in Tirap, Changlang and Longding where citizens are being harassed.

Among others Nyamar Karbak, Kento Jini, Kento Rina, Tapuk Taku, Wanglin Lowangdong, Hayeng Mangfi and Laisam Simai also took part in the discussion.

Quotes of the day

1. Sach mein humlog deprive hoke baith jayega. 60 villages main se 20 villages abhi bhi connected nahi hain: Jikke Tako questioning why PMGSY has been stopped.

2. Main assurance nahi de sakta: RWD Minister Honchun Ngamdan responding to Tako on closure of PMGSY-I and II.

3. Waha ke logo ka darr ko janta hain: Chief Minister Pema Khandu while responding to Wangling Lowandong’s question on need for de-reservation of Deomali township.

4. DPR nahi, kuch nahi, waha bana diya: Chowna Mein informing why the Jugdinath Micro Hydel project has been stopped since 1995 owing to insufficient water discharge.

5. Sadan ko gumrah karne ka koshish kiya jaa raha hain: upset Purpha Tsering informing the house that people have donated land which has been not reflected in the reply given on establishment of Regional Research Station of Central Institute of Horticulture.

6. What happened to the Rs 5 cr given for establishment of the department?: Phurpa Tsering on Regional Research station of Central Institute of Horticulture.

7. Honble minister, panch crore!: Speaker Pasang D Sona, who is known for his sense of humour, while asking the Horticulture minister to respond.

8. Jawab sar chakra ne wala hain: Phurpa Tsering wondering why the schools which are functioning well are being closed down.

9. Inhone Puroik ka ek basti visit nahi kiya: Hayeng Mangfi questioning why bureaucrats who have no idea about the community are making policies for the Puroiks.

10. Puroiks kahi bhi nahi hain: Mangfi seeking reservation for Puroiks

11. Har gaali main association aur union hain: Nyato Rigia taking part in the discussion on the Arunachal Pradesh Property (Prevention of damage and loss) Bill.

12. Capital is epicentre of bandhs: Ojing Tasing

13. Hum toh khud victim hain. Seven times mera gaadi tora hain: Techi Kaso

14. Peaceful bandh bolke kuch hota nahi: Bamang Felix

15. We should wind up in one sitting. There is no provision for lunch: Deputy speaker Tesam Pongte as he extended the time twice.

16. Isme question kya hain?: Speaker Pasang Sona to Phurpa Tsering, who raised to ask a supplementary question, but instead gave a statement.