Smart City officials apologise for not informing Kaso

Staff Reporter

NAHARLAGUN, Mar 3: Two days after Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso expressed dismay over not being included in the committee formed for the development of Itanagar under the Smart City project, the Smart City Itanagar officials have on Tuesday, come forward to clarify that the MLA is definitely part of the Smart City project and apologised to him over delay in delivering him the information that he sought earlier.

Speaking to The Arunachal Times over phone, Joint CEO Smart City Itanagar Tadar Tarang informed that the documents which the MLA sought have been provided to him on Tuesday.

The Joint CEO stated that on 24 February this year, the Smart City officials received a note from the MLA seeking information related to the schemes and project being undertaken at Itanagar under the Smart City project.

“In the note, the MLA had requested them to provide him the documents within 25 February. However, the documents failed to reach him on the 25th of February despite it being despatched from our end. We do not know what exactly caused the delay, but we do apologise to the MLA,” the joint CEO said.

“On 14 January, 2020, a meeting was conducted under the City Level Advisory Forum (CLAF), which the MLA could not attend because he was supposed to receive a notification served by the directorate of town planning and urban local bodies about the meeting but for some reasons it did not reach him,” he said and termed the whole issue as a misunderstanding caused due to failure of the authorities concern in delivering him the documents on time.

The Joint CEO informed that the MLA is an advisor of the CLAF and that he is going to be part of the advisory forum, the meeting of which will be held soon.

“The meeting will have the concerned minister, West Arunachal MP and the Itanagar MLA, and they will all be apprised about the status of works undertaken under the Smart City Itanagar project,” he added.

Meanwhile, the joint CEO informed that work under Smart City Itanagar project has only begun and most of the work is in the initial stage.

He informed that the CCTVs being installed in strategic parts of the capital under the integrated command and control centre component of the Smart City project will ensure surveillance of the whole city with command centre at the civil secretariat.

“The footage captured by the high definition CCTV cameras at entry exit points like Banderdewa, Doimukh, BageTinali; entry points of Borum, Yupia tri-junction, Jullang, Papu Nallah tri-junction, Itanagar to Gohpur and Ganga to Jullang will be monitored in real time at the command center,” he informed.

He also informed that under the project, over 60 locations have been identified around Itanagar and Banderdewa for installation of over a 100 CCTV cameras.

“Another of the upcoming projects include placing of emergency control box at strategic points which will help people send message through radio frequency to the integrated command and control centre in case of telecommunication network shut down. We are also planning to install public address systems at strategic points to alert the citizens during natural calamities or emergencies,” he added.