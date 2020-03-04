Arunachal taking steps to improve ranking in education sector: Minister

ITANAGAR, Mar 3: The Arunachal Pradesh government has initiated certain measures to improve the ranking of the state in the education sector, the Assembly was informed on Tuesday.

Education Minister Taba Tedir replying to a question of Congress MLA Ninong Ering, said that as per the performance grading index (PGI) published by the Union HRD ministry and further issued by the NITI Aayog, Arunachal Pradesh has been shown as the last ranking state in terms of education sector.

“The matter has been taken very seriously by the government and concerted efforts are being made to improve the ranking,” Tedir said.

The minister said that the sources of information have been cross verified like National Achievement Survey (NAS), Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE), Mid Day Meal portal, Shagun portal and Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

“All the parameters of the PGI (1000 marks and 70 indicators) are also being updated to ensure that the ranking of the state improves in the overall performance of the educational sector,” Tedir said.

Responding to a supplementary, the minister informed that as a first step to address the issue, the government had identified the core areas of the indicators shown by the NITI Aayog.

“During a governing council meeting recently held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, we have decided to improve the governance processes like the timely release of funds to state implementing society so as to ensure timely distribution of free uniforms, textbooks and staff salaries,” the minister said. (PTI)