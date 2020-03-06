Candidates who paid cash for job will face consequences: Khandu

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Mar 5: The chief minister today informed the legislative assembly that the number of candidates who paid cash for job to officials of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has increased to 20.

Pema Khandu said those who paid money were equally responsible for corruption, and therefore will have to face the consequences.

He said that the recent fiasco at the board was a learning experience and efforts are on to plug the loopholes.

“Cash for job has deeply hurt the people of the state and myself,” Khandu said.

The APSSB is the pet project of the chief minister, who had said that illegal appointments in the state would be curbed after the formation of the APSSB, before it was caught in the cash-for-job scam.

A high-level inquiry committee, comprising Principal Resident Commissioner Jitendra Narain and Home Commissioner Kaling Tayeng, formed to inquire into the alleged malpractices in the LDC/JSA examination conducted by the board on 2 February, will submit its report within 21 days. The order for the committee was issued on 3 March.