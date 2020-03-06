Shortened LA session

ITANAGAR, Mar 5: The budget session of the legislative assembly, which was supposed to go on till 10 March, was shortened, with the legislative session ending on Thursday. During the question hour on the last day, three MLAs who asked questioned did not turn up, while the private resolution was withdrawn as the member did not turn up on Wednesday.

Quotes of the day

1. Ek baar lesson mil geya; abhi accha se karega: a visibly upset Pema Khandu, assuring of a robust and clean APSSB.

2. Yeh toh pura hi corrupt system ho geya. Dene wala ko bi karega?: Lombo Tayeng, asking if action will be taken against APSSB candidates who gave cash for job.

3. Jinhone diya hai unka bhi barabar ka yogdaan hai: CM Pema Khandu, assuring of action against candidates who paid cash for job.

4. Aap sirf jaane se nehi hoga. Sabko invite karlo: Speaker PD Sona, responding to Ninong Ering, who thanked him for shortening the budget session. Ering said that he had to go back to his village for Aran festival.

5. Apna police waalo ko check kijiye: Ninong Ering to Home Minister Bamang Felix on involvement of police in drug-peddling and letting peddlers off the hook easily.

6. Drugs are killing our generation. In near future, there will be demographic change: HM Felix on widespread drug abuse in the state.

7. Yeh defunct ho geya. Yeh tin mahina nehi chala: Tanpho Wangnow on the defunct drug rehabilitation centre in Longding.

8. Tawang aur West Kameng mein bhi chalu ho geya: Phurpha Tsering on narcotic use.

9. Police department is silent spectator because there are no rehab centres: HM Felix.

10. Paper me dekhe toh depopulation nehi hua hai, par haqeeqat me hua hain. Gaon me koi nehi hai, sab Itanagar mei hai: Chief Minister on rural to urban migration.

11. Kewal sarkar ka upar thokne se nehi hoga: Pema Khandu, seeking involvement of elected representatives to stop rural to urban migration.