630 police personnel promoted in 2019

ITANAGAR, Mar 6: The Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) promoted 630 personnel of various ranks during November and December last year.

“Though there are many constraints in the process, yet police headquarters had conducted several DPCs in the month of November and December 2019, through which 343 regular and 287 honorary rank promotions were offered,” said a release from the police headquarters.

Of the total 630 promotions, 432 were made in December last year.

The release said that the APP is committed to effective and timely promotion of various ranks of personnel in the civil police, the IRBn and the AAPBn.

“It is a matter of fact that timely promotion acts as catalyst in the force to do their job with sincerity and dedication,” the release added.