Delimitation commission for J&K, four NE states formed

NEW DELHI, Mar 6: The government on Friday constituted a Delimitation Commission, to be headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, to redraw the Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies of the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir and the northeastern states of Assam, Arunachal, Manipur and Nagaland, a law ministry notification said.

Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and the state election commissioners of Jammu & Kashmir and the four states will be the ex-officio members, it said.

The commission will delimit the constituencies of Jammu & Kashmir in accordance with the provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization Act, and of Assam, Arunachal, Manipur and Nagaland in accordance with the provisions of the Delimitation Act, 2002, the notification said.

Delimitation is the process of fixing limits or boundaries of territorial constituencies in a country or a province with a legislative body.??The appointment of retired justice Desai will be for a period of one year or till further orders, whichever is earlier, the notification said.??On 28 February, the government had cancelled its earlier notifications which deferred delimitation in Assam, Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal due to security issues, saying the exercise could be carried out “now” as the previous circumstances cease to exist.??The cancellation of the notifications had paved the way for delimitation in the four northeastern states. (PTI)