Legal aid clinic opened in Raga

RAGA, Mar 6: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), in collaboration with the Lower Subansiri district legal services authority (DLSA), opened a legal aid clinic at the deputy commissioner’s office here in Kamle district on 5 March.

Kamle DC Moki Loyi inaugurated the clinic in the presence of APSLSA Member Secretary Jaweplu Chai, Lower Subansiri DLSA Secretary Domo Padu, Raga ADC Chuchung Chulelin, EAC Hage Tanung, and others.

Chai spoke on the objective of establishing legal aid clinics, and the role of the legal services authority under the Legal Services Authority Act, 1987, which provides for free and competent legal services for the weaker sections of the society.

“This ensures that the opportunity for securing justice is not denied to any citizen because of economic and other disabilities,” she said.

The DC requested the gathering of public to “spread the news to every household and approach the legal aid clinic for any legal problems.”

With this, the number of legal aid clinics in the state has gone up to seven. The clinics have been established with support from the union law & justice ministry’s justice department, under the Access to Justice North East and Jammu and Kashmir project.

Among others, GBs, members of the Raga Chutum Ane Welfare Association, advocates, youths, and members of the public attended the inauguration.

An induction training programme for paralegal volunteers and legal aid counsels was also conducted by the APSLSA and the DLSA. It covered topics like legal awareness programmes, counselling skills, reporting and documenting, the National Green Tribunal Act, the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, the Arunachal Pradesh Recording of Marriage Act, the roles and responsibilities of paralegal volunteers and legal aid counsels, and schemes under the NALSA.