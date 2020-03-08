3rd Namdapha Butterfly Meet underway

Schoolchildren paint butterflies on 3000 rocks

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, Mar 7: Around 150 students from six different schools here in Changlang district created a record by painting butterflies on more than 3,000 rocks collected from the riverbed of the Noa-Dihing.

In a bid to officially register their innovative work in the Indian Book of Records, the uniform-clad students completed their paintings within an hour on the second day of the four-day Namdapha Butterfly Meet (NBM)-2020 here on Saturday.

Young local painters Jawlai Maio, Adam Sumnyan and Ongam Singpho, alongside the students, also decorated Miao by painting graffiti on the concrete walls of the township.

Apart from photography, several activities, such as painting on stones, a ‘cyclothon awareness ride’, village tours, and other field visits were the main attractions of the meet upto this point.

Miao ADC Tage Rumi proposed developing a ‘butterfly park’ in every school of Miao subdivision, and Rev George Palliparambil, along with other resource persons, joined the ADC in advocating declaring Arunachal (Miao) as the ‘Butterfly capital of India’.

Society for Education and Environmental Development (SEED) deputy director, Minom Pertin, said the participation of local youths in large numbers spoke volumes about the success of the meet.

Interacting with the students, Pertin dwelt at length on the significance of butterflies; environment protection and promotion of ecotourism avenues in Miao subdivision; and ways to improve the economic condition of the locals. He also highlighted the biodiversity of the world-acclaimed Namdapha National Park (NNP).

Sponsored by the tourism department, the third edition of the NBM is being organized by the SEED, in collaboration with the NNP and the Miao Explorers, with support from Dapha Valley Tours and Travels here.

Several senior journalists from Itanagar and around 60 butterfly enthusiasts from 12 states are contributing to the success of the plastic-free meet.