ANYA defers stir after GoAP agrees to most of its demands

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Mar 8: The state government reportedly reached out to the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) on 5 March and held a parley with its members over the ANYA’s seven demands.

The association on Sunday said it has temporarily deferred its agitation, stating that the government has agreed to most of its demands.

Addressing journalists at the Arunachal Press Club here, ANYA president Byabang Joram informed that Chief Minister Pema Khandu convened a high-level meeting on 5 March, which was attended by Home Minister Bamang Felix, Sports Minister Mama Natung,

Education Minister Taba Tedir, members of the Nyishi Elite Society led by its president Bengia Tolum, and members of the ANYA led by Joram.

Joram said the government has fulfilled most of the association’s demands and gave assurance in the matter of implementing work order system in the District Based Entrepreneurs Act, which requires re-amendment, in the next legislative assembly session.

“The government has fulfilled most of our demands, including suspension of the secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB). On district-wise quota in jobs, the government assured that it will not recall the already advertised job posts in the districts and will ensure district-wise quota in jobs through the APSSB in the respective districts,” Joram said.

“On other demands like the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) procurement, the government has assured that it will ensure that the local entrepreneurs get the opportunity,” he added.

Joram clarified that the ANYA is not demanding quotas in the state directorate and secretariat posts but is seeking quotas in job vacancies in the districts, which he said would benefit every district, irrespective of tribe.

“Some organizations have opposed the ANYA’s demands without knowing the basis, and they should understand that the ANYA’s demands are in the greater interest of all the districts,” Joram said.