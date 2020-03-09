State’s journalists celebrate IWD

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Mar 8: The female journalists engaged in various print and electronic media of the state celebrated International Women’s Day (IWD) here by organizing a meeting wherein discussions were held on the issues and challenges facing the women in the state’s media.

The journalists highlighted the challenges they face in their professional environment, especially with regard to security measures at their respective offices.

Most of them stressed the need for both print and electronic media houses to ensure that transport facilities are provided to the women staffs engaged in their offices.

They also emphasized the need to ensure that women journalists get adequate maternity leave and other benefits as a welfare measure.

Acknowledging the lack of proper security measures at various print and electronic media houses of the state, Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) president Amar Sangno gave assurance that the APUWJ will soon convene a meeting with the proprietors of both print and electronic media houses of the state regarding the issue.

The APUWJ president appealed to the women journalists to offer their suggestions on similar vital issues at the soon-to-be-held meeting.

Citing the pending cases of the attempt to murder senior journalist Tongam Rina and the vandalism at The Arunachal Times’ office, he said, “The APUWJ will continue with its fight and take up the matter with the authorities till justice is delivered.”