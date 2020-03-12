All passengers screened at railway station for Covid-19: SSO

ITANAGAR, Mar 11: All the 220 passengers of the Arunachal Express train, including the railway staff were screened for symptoms of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) upon their arrival at the Naharlagun Railway Station on Wednesday morning.

The screening was done using non-contact infra-red thermometer for temperature monitoring.

“It was found (after screening) that no one had fever. Their body temperatures were found to be normal and all were allowed to move to their respective destinations,” said Integrated Disease Surveillance Program State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa.

At Naharlagun helipad, 18 passengers were screened on Wednesday and “all were found to be afebrile (having normal temperature),” Dr Jampa said.

Screening of passengers at Pasighat airport will be done from Thursday.

Meanwhile, Jampa informed that as per the information shared by the central government, five passengers from Arunachal have been enrolled afresh for observation. Two of them, with travel history to Indonesia and Taiwan, are under home quarantine and found to be asymptomatic (Showing no symptoms), he said, adding that 13 people from Arunachal, who have returned from Covid-19 affected countries, are presently outside the state, while two are still untraceable.

Meanwhile, a training of trainers (ToT) on COVID-19 has been scheduled for 13 March. Besides officials from the health department, personnel from the army, CRFP, ITBP, APP, and officials from the departments of the civil aviation, disaster management and private hospitals have been invited for the ToT. WHO consultant would also attend the training as resource person.

Union seeks temporary ILP suspension

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the All Shi-Yomi District Student’s Union (ASYDYA) has sought temporary suspension of inner line permit, besides setting-up of isolation ward and screening centre at Pene village which is the entry point of Shi-Yomi district.

In a representation to the state chief secretary on Wednesday, the union claimed that though the Government of Arunachal Pradesh has issued an order for the temporary suspension of Protected Area Permit (PAP) till further orders for foreign tourists to contain the spread of the Covid-19, there is suspicion amongst people of the state, especially Shi-Yomi district regarding the domestic visitors and tourists who enter the state as the virus has already been reported to have reached Assam.

“Mechukha is a major tourist hotspot to international as well as domestic tourists. We currently feel unsafe due to the continued flock of tourists in Shi-Yomi district and due to the fact that Shi-Yomi district does not have proper health facilities. At the same time, Arunachalees who are studying outside the state or who have travelled to other states of countries lately should also be taken into account for precaution/ preventive examinations,” the union added.

Screening underway in Bomdila

Adequate screening measures have been put in place in West Kameng district to prevent the spread of the covid-19.

Screening of tourists/ passengers is being carried out at Balemu and Bhalukpong police check gates by the health department with the help of local administration and police.

The West Kameng deputy commissioner has sought to trace and identify those army, para-military and GREF personnel, who had gone on leave and returned recently to Arunachal from respective home states.

Awareness meeting was also conducted with the tour operators, hoteliers and home stay operators of the district to sensitize the stakeholders on the issue.

A 20-bed quarantine facility for both male and female has been opened at Bomdila, the DIPRO reported.