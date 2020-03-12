Daylight robbery attempt at Rajdhani petrol depot foiled

Staff Reporter

NAHARLAGUN, Mar 11: In a daylight robbery attempt, a group of miscreants allegedly from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, tried to rob the Rajdhani petrol depot here on Tuesday morning.

Reportedly, the group arrived at the petrol depot at around 7.30 AM in two SUVs (a Mahindra Scorpio and a Bolero) and demanded a ransom of Rs 2, 00,000 (Rupees Two Lakhs) and threatened to kill the employees of the petrol depot if their demand was not fulfilled. When the employees resisted, they allegedly assaulted the employees with intent to kill, using sharp weapons and brandished a pistol.

The miscreants fled on seeing an approaching policeman of the Naharlagun police station. However, one of the miscreants who has been identified as Yomjum Nguba of Likabali under Lower Siang district, was caught by the staff of the Rajdhani petrol depot and handed over to the Naharlagun unit police.

Meanwhile two FIRs have been lodged by the manager of Rajdhani auto agency Tadar Mama and the Capital Complex Petroleum Depot Association.

In his FIR, Mama alleged that many such attempts of robbery have been made previously on oil tankers in various locations along the Assam-Arunachal boundary, and suspected that the same gang may be involved in the looting operation.

“As such, thorough investigation is required to unearth their nefarious plans and activities,” he wrote.

Meanwhile SP capital Tumme Amo informed that on receipt of the FIR, a case has been registered at the Naharlagun police station under section 447/395 IPC R/W sec.27(1) Arms Act, and the matter is currently under investigation.