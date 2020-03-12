GOC Spear Corps discusses state’s security situation with gov

ITANAGAR, Mar 11: General Officer Commanding Spear Corps Lieutenant General RP Kalita called on Governor BD Mishra at the Raj Bhavan here on Sunday to discuss the prevailing security situation in the state as well as along the border areas.

The GOC also apprised the governor of measures that are being taken by the Indian Army to achieve lasting peace and normalcy in the region, while the governor on his part appreciated the armed forces for their dedication and selfless sacrifices for the people of the state, according to a Kohima-based defence PRO.