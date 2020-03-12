Poshan Pakhwada launched

PASIGHAT, Mar 11: The Poshan Pakhwada was launched along with the Women’s Day celebration here at 2-mile area in East Siang district on 8 March.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Kinny Singh administered the Poshan pledge to the gathering, while ICDS Deputy Director PE Angu spoke on women empowerment and the goals of the Poshan Abhiyan.

Some Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) mothers, who had completed the immunization schedule, were felicitated with gift hampers. Chum Darang, the last ambassador of the Poshan celebrations in the district was also felicitated with a citation.

Demonstration of hand washing technique, awareness on cleanliness and sanitation, and a short talk on the Poshan Abhiyan by the resource persons were the highlights of the day. (DIPRO)