Police apprehends one in CT Tapop Yajo’s murder

AALO, Mar 11: The state police unit here in West Siang district arrested one Nai Tali on Monday last, in connection with the murder case of Indian Reserve Battalion constable Tapop Yajo, who was shot dead by unidentified miscreant(s) in the court premises of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court, Aalo while he was on duty on 3 March.

According to West Siang Superintendent of Police Jummar Basar, a police team comprising of DSP Sange Thinley, IO, Inspector Tashi Yangi (OC SB), Inspectors Oimang Pertin and Yomken Riram (OC Aalo), SIs Sushant Saurabh Jha, W Rongrang and C Yanchang arrested the alleged accused on the night of 9 March after police found mounting evidence in the form of extensive electronic surveillance data, CDR of hundreds of numbers, CCTV footage in and around the area etc, along with gathering of human intelligence, and examination of scores of witnesses.

The police, after ascertaining the alleged perpetrator behind the offence, launched a massive manhunt and arrested Tali from Mori village in Siang district as he was trying to flee the area.

“Apart from his arrest and subsequent admission, the weapon used for the commission of the offence was also recovered. As per the statement of the arrested accused it has come to light that he had committed the said crime for postponing his trial at the court of CJM fearing conviction in five cases of theft. Apart from the said murder case, Tali reportedly has also admitted to have committed the previous cases of arson at the CJM court premises,” the SP informed.

Meanwhile, the SP has congratulated the team and appreciated DGP RP Upadhyay, IGP Chuku Apa, and DIGP Central Range Isaac Pertin for their constant support and guidance to the West Siang police unit.

The SP also expressed deep sorrow over the death of late Tajo, who he said died while trying to perform his duty to the best of his ability and because he tried to prevent the said accused from committing arson at the court again.

He further assured all necessary support to the bereaved family of the late constable from the police department.

State Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona has also lauded the West Siang district police under the leadership of Aalo SP Jummar Basar for cracking the murder case of IRBn constable late Yajo.

While lauding the district police team for solving the case within six days, the speaker said, “The people of the entire state, the family of the deceased in particular, had been patiently waiting for the arrest of the perpetrator of the crime. The planned and quick action of the district police has yielded result. Such quick action not only helps in curbing the crimes but also instils confidence among the general public thereby improves the image of the police force. I hope that the police force will continue to deliver their best in solving criminal cases and securing safety of the people in future as well with their sheer dedication.”

The All Shi-Yomi District Student’s Union has also appreciated the police team for its swift action in apprehending the culprit.

The union also appreciated the West Siang District Bar Association, GSU, PAYWA, Shi-Yomi Adi Student’s Union, KKSU, BRBSWA, AASU, Adi Bane Kebang, Galo Ane Group, WSDS, etc. for their support.