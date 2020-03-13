Sharjeel Imam brought to Itanagar PS, taken to Ghy central jail

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Mar 12: Sharjeel Imam was reportedly brought to the Itanagar police station on the night of 3 March by a special investigation team (SIT) of the state police under heavy security.

The SIT had earlier registered a case (No 02/2020 u/s 124(A) 153(A) 153(B) IPC) against Imam with the crime branch.

A police source informed that Imam was brought here on 3 March and interrogated, before being produced at the chief judicial magistrate’s (CJM) court in Yupia on 4 March.

Imam has six cases registered against him in Assam, Arunachal, Manipur, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi over sedition charges.

He allegedly made speeches at the Jamia Millia Islamia University and the Aligarh Muslim University, and at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, suggesting that India’s chicken’s neck – the Assam-Bihar boundary area – could be blocked to cut off the Centre and central forces’ access to the Northeast.

After being producing before the CJM in Yupia, Imam was taken to the central jail in Guwahati, Assam. The police action against the IIT-Bombay alumnus came after a video featuring Imam went viral on social media.

The research scholar at JNU was arrested on 28 January from his village in Bihar’s Jehanabad after a three-day hunt by the police from Delhi and the eastern states.

Imam had allegedly said on 16 January that if five lakh people came together, they could cut Northeast off India. While Imam has since clarified that he was speaking of road blockades, at least five states have filed various charges against him.