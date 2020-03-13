State strengthens surveillance and containment measures against Covid-19

CM reviews preparedness

ITANAGAR, Mar 12: The state has strengthened all surveillance and containment measures against the possible spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme’s (IDSP) State Surveillance Officer, Dr L Jampa, informed.

Till date, 238 travellers returning to Arunachal have been screened, and three persons who had visited Covid-19 affected countries have been placed in home quarantine, he informed through a press communiqué.

“One person under home quarantine has completed 14 days of required daily observation without developing any symptoms. The other passenger has completed eight days of observation and is presently asymptomatic, while the third passenger’s observation started on 12 March, and has been advised strict home quarantine for 14 days,” Dr Jampa said.

Daily surveillance of passengers will be done by the IDSP’s district surveillance units, he said, adding that no Covid-19 positive case has been detected in the state so far.

Health Minister Alo Libang has meanwhile requested the people of the state not to panic as “the department is taking all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease in the state.”

Attending an event in East Kameng HQ Seppa, Libang advised the people to remain careful and take all preventive measures to stay safe from the virus, and suggested that the people of the state avoid consuming wild meat.

CM reviews preparedness

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday reviewed the state’s preparedness to prevent the spread of Covid-19 with officers of the IDSP and the health & family welfare department.

He asked the IDSP team to “prepare a concise advisory note on Covid-19 to educate people about the disease, its symptoms, and precautions to be taken in view of the virus threat.”

The CM urged the officers to use mass media sources, social media, and community radio services to spread awareness on Covid-19.

Khandu also urged the people “not to rely blindly on social media information on Covid-19 as the information contained may be false or misleading.”

He advised the people to read the information uploaded to the health ministry’s website to obtain timely information.

During the meeting, Khandu took stock of the number of Arunachalees who have recently returned to India from Covid-19 affected countries. He also reviewed the status of the health department’s containment plan.

The chief minister was briefed on the protocols to be followed when a person is suspected to have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus. He was informed that a person has to stay on a 14-day quarantine period while being monitored for any Covid-19 symptoms, and that a person who is identified to have been infected with Covid-19 is referred to isolation.

The CM was apprised of the quarantine facilities set up in six districts, and the isolation wards identified in TRIHMS, the Pasighat general hospital and all district and general hospitals.

Khandu was also briefed on the screening activities being carried out at airports and the railway station, and on plans for screening activities to be conducted at the check gates. (With input from CM’s PR Cell)