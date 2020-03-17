GoAP orders closure of ednl institutes, public gathering areas, stops ILP issuance

Covid-19 pandemic

ITANAGAR, Mar 16: The state government has initiated preventive measures to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic among the citizens and issued an order to close down all educational institutes and places of public gathering till 5 April.

As per the government’s notice, all educational institutes will remain closed, except to conduct board or final examinations, while gathering for marriages will be allowed.

The notice, issued by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Monday, states that “public places restriction apply to all halls, multiplexes, mini cinema halls and night clubs.”

The government has also called for restriction on social, cultural, political, religious, academic and sports-related gatherings, besides seminars, conferences and mass family gatherings (except marriages) till 5 April.

All shopping malls across the state have been directed to disinfect their premises inside out daily.

The chief secretary has instructed the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of all the districts to ensure strict compliance with the order.

Observing that there is a huge inflow of traders and vegetable vendors from neighbouring states and districts to the capital complex region during weekly markets, “which has the potential of spreading Covid-19,” the capital complex administration has decided to regulate such heavy human congregation/gathering.

Accordingly, all weekly markets under the administrative jurisdiction of the Itanagar capital region will remain suspended with immediate effect till further orders, as per the notice issued by Capital Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom.

In view of the prevailing pandemic status of Covid-19, mass congregations of daily wage labourers at various locations of Itanagar and Naharlagun (near the clock tower in Akashdeep, and G Extension in Naharlagun) are temporarily restricted with immediate effect, till further orders.

The officers in charge of the Hollongi and the Banderdewa check gates and outposts have been directed to check and stop movement or import of large numbers of daily wage labourers in the Itanagar capital region until further orders.

ILP issuance suspended

The chief secretary has also issued an order to the deputy resident commissioners in New Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, Tezpur and Shillong, and the RTO in New Delhi and Mohanbari to temporarily suspend issuing inner line permits (ILP) to tourists till further orders.

NIT suspends classes

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Yupia has also suspended academic activities, including classes and laboratory works, in the institute with immediate effect as a precautionary measure.

The students have been advised to vacate the hostels and proceed to their homes as a precautionary measure, and wait for further instruction. Outstation students have been instructed not to return to the institute till further notice, and students who are returning to the institute will be kept in isolation for medical observation, as per a notification issued by the institute.

The students have also been instructed to visit the institute’s website for regular updates.

Normal functioning of all offices and academic departments of the institute will continue unhampered, but all faculty members and staff of the institute have been instructed to follow the advisories issued by the union and the state health & family welfare departments and the local authorities from time to time.

Further, all faculty members and employees have been instructed not to travel abroad or entertain relatives or friends coming from abroad or from Covid-19 affected states to visit the institute till further orders.

Churches issue guidelines

The Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) on Monday appealed to all its members to adhere to the health directives issued by the central and the state governments with regard to Covid-19. The ACF has also called for cancellation or postponing of events where mass gatherings are expected, in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Arunachal Pradesh Catholic Association (APCA) has also issued guidelines to the parishes and priests of the Catholic churches in the state to take precautionary and preventive measures.

The APCA has advised fathers, sisters and brothers who are working in the state to restrict their movement outside Arunachal, and suggested that fathers, sisters, brothers and believers not be invited to the state till 30 April.