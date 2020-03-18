APSCW meets family of Paro, orgs seek inquiry into death

KIMIN, Mar 17: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) on Monday visited the family of late Ngurang Paro, student of Sher VKV, who was found dead on 13 March in the school, here under Papum Pare district.

APSCW Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi, along with Member Hoksum Ori and Member Secretary MT Jini met the family and expressed great grief and sorrow on the untimely and unnatural demise of the minor boy.

The team also visited the place of occurrence at the school campus and interacted with the teachers present in the school. The team was accompanied by ADC Kimin Likha Tejji and SDPO Dekio Gumja.

The APSCW has requested the investigating agency to expedite the investigation so that truth is unearthed and justice is delivered. The commission also made an appeal to all sections of society to cooperate with police and help to maintain peace and tranquillity. Further, the Commission has sought status report from the officer-in-charge of the Kimin police station.

Terming the unnatural death of the young soul a saddening and tragic incident, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) extended its deep condolences and prayed upon the almighty to give enough strength to the bereaved family members to withstand the irreparable loss.

At the same time, it called for an impartial enquiry in the whole incident.

“The VKV authorities need to introspect and work out corrective measures upon such recurring problem rather than living in a state of denial,” the AAPSU said.

The Arunachal Civil Society (ACS) also expressed its deep anguish over the incident at VKV Sher and urged the VKV authorities to take measures to rebuild the dwindling reputation of the once-respected institution.

“The incident of bullying and harassment is not new to the VKV Sher. Despite many such complaints, the occurrence of an unfortunate incident in the same institution is questionable and matter of concern,” the AC stated while appealing to the concerned investigation agencies to properly investigate the case and confer exemplary punishment to the person involved in the incident.

The society also appealed to the authority to lodge proper case under the Juvenile Justice Act against the students who are said to be involved in the incident, so that “no one ever dares to repeat such act in the future.”

Further, the ACS also made an appeal to the VKV authority to come forward and meet the parents of late Paro.