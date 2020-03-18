Govt steps up measures to prevent spread of Covid-19, passengers screened

ITANAGAR, Mar 17: The state government on Tuesday stopped issuing temporary and provisional inner line permits (ILP) as part of its measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

Commissioner (Political) Kaling Tayeng, in a directive, asked officials to temporarily suspend the issuance of ILPs till further orders.

He, however, clarified that the process for renewal of existing ILPs will continue.

Last week, the government had stopped issuing protected area permit to check entry of foreign tourists.

On Monday, it announced the closure of all educational institutes, cinema halls and weekly markets till 5 April.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, however, clarified that board examinations would be held as per schedule.

Arunachal is among few other states that still remain free from the Covid-19.

Passengers screened

A total of 1613 passengers were screened at the Naharlagun Railway Station, Pasighat Airport and various other check gates on Tuesday.

The screenings were done using infra-red thermometers at Hollongi check gate (1000), Naharlagun Railway Station (300), Ruksin check gate in East Siang (304) and Pasighat Airport (9).

Barring three passengers, who have been found be to having mild fever and advised for home quarantine, all the passengers were allowed to proceed/enter the state. Capital Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom also visited the check gate.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar held a video conference with all the deputy commissioners and advised them to lead and monitor the preparedness on Covid-19 at all levels. All the districts were instructed to submit reports on daily basis by 5 pm to the state headquarters.

The health and family welfare secretary, the home commissioner, disaster management secretary, SSO-IDSP and the WHO-consultant also participated in the conference.

Meanwhile, the public have been advised to come to the hospital only, if they are suffering from fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

Mass gathering prohibited, quarantine facilities set up

Meanwhile, several districts have stepped up measures to fight the spread of Covid-19.

The East Siang district administration has closed down all weekly markets, shopping malls, multiplex and night clubs. The passengers are being screened at the Ruksin check gate by the health officials, using infra-red thermometer.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Kinny Singh advised the Ruksin ADC and other administrative officials to work in liaison with Assam’s Jonai administration.

She asked the health department to continuously review the supply and stock of medicines while the magistrates have been asked to check hoarding and black marketing of hand sanitizers and masks etc in the district.

The Changlang district administration has already shut down the international border trade at Pangsau Pass and the weekly markets in the district. Directions have also been issued to defer all kinds of government programmes that involves mass gathering in the district.

Strict instruction has also been passed to carry out screening of people at all the strategic points. Eight facility centers have been identified to provide quarantine/ isolation facilities for suspected and confirmed cases of Covid-19.

In Tirap also, the district administration has closed down cinema halls, multiplexes, night clubs, weekly markets, educational institutions, and prohibited mass gathering of any kind, except marriage ceremonies till 5 April. However, board examinations would be held as per schedule.

Screening of all passengers has been made mandatory at all the check gates at Hukanjuri, Deomali, Dirok, Sanliam tri- junction and the 6th Assam Rifles.

Eight quarantine/isolation facilities have been identified. They are the government polytechnic, Kheti village; Hukanjuri Tourist Guest House; Community Hall, Deomali; Don Bosco Hostel, Kheti; Inspection Bungalow, Lazu; the UD Guest House, Khonsa; the Trauma Centre of the general hospital, and the Forest Inspection Bungalow, Deomali.

While the government polytechnic and Hukanjuri Guest House have been identified for active quarantine facilities, the rest have been kept as reserves.

Complying with government directive, the East Siang, Tirap and Changlang districts have temporarily suspended issuance of ILP and e-ILP. However, renewal of regular ILP will continue.

The Adi Bane Kebang has asked all its district units to cooperate and extend all possible to respective district administration to ensure implementation of the government order on Covid-19.

It also urged them to create public awareness on the new virus and advised people to avoid non-vegetarian food items for time being as a precautionary measure.

According to union health and family welfare ministry’s bulletin, the total number of active Covid-19 cases across India was standing at 120 at 5.15 pm of Tuesday. (With inputs from DIPROs)