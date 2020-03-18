RGU and affiliate colleges suspend classes amid govt’s order on Covid-19

ITANAGAR, Mar 17: Following the state government’s orders on 16 March, to close all educational institutes in the state till 5 April to prevent the possibility of outbreak or spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the state’s lone central university, the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) has suspended all its classes from 18 March.

However, all the faculty members have been asked to be available in the respective departments and institutes on all working days.

As per the university notice, classes will be suitably compensated in due course of time, while

all the students, including MPhil, PhD scholars and project staff have been asked to vacate the hostels with immediate effect.

All wardens have been entrusted to close the hostel messes by 5 PM of 19 March.

All student-boarders are also advised ‘not to return’ to their hostel rooms and dormitories until further orders.

The date for MPhil dissertation submission, which was fixed for 31 March, has been extended to 10 April.

Students have been asked to meet their respective course instructors to collect their assignments, etc for continuation of academic activities from their homes.

All students are advised to return to their homes and take adequate precautions as per guidelines issued by the central and state governments and the World Health Organization.

All common facilities (except health centre & utility services), all sports and games activities, events, mass gathering in the university fields are also suspended, while entry of people has been restricted at the university’s main gate.

While routine office work shall continue during the period, gathering of more than 15 people has been restricted in the university campus and offices.

All faculty members, officers and staff shall continue to attend to their duties and responsibilities. A Committee shall inspect the attendance of the employees on regular basis.

Examination schedule and other related activities will be announced in due course of time.

Students have been advised to come for classes only after they are asked by the university. For more information, one can check the university’s website: www.rgu.ac.in.

Meanwhile, colleges such as the Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar and the St Claret College, Ziro have also suspended classes for students.

Besides, all programmes and events that were planned during the period remain cancelled.

However, normal office work will be carried out strictly observing the dos and don’ts to prevent the outbreak and spread of Covid-19.