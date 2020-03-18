Gao seeks central directives on racial discrimination against NE people in the backdrop of Covid-19

ITANAGAR, Mar 17: Eastern Arunachal Parliamentarian Tapir Gao appealed to the centre to give directives and advisories to respective state authorities to stop racial discrimination against the people of northeast.

On Tuesday, Gao raised the issue of racial discrimination against people from the North East states in the wake of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic across the world and India.

Gao raised the issue after numerous incidents and reports surfaced where northeastern people were reportedly being racially targeted in mainland India.

Participating in the zero hour discussion in the parliament today, Gao said, “For the people of northeast, it is double coronavirus (disease and discrimination).”

“In educational institutions like universities, colleges and schools, the mongoloid-faced people from the North East are being targeted and discriminated with racial tags of coronavirus. They are being forced to leave even from the rent houses,” Gao claimed.