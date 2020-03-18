Put Panchayat & Municipal elections on hold : NPP

ITANAGAR, Mar 17: The state unit of the National People’s Party (NPP) has suggested the state government to not hold the panchayat and municipal elections in view of the widespread outbreak of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

Stating that the current situation is not conducive for holding elections, the party urged the government to put them on hold until the outbreak of Covid-19 is completely brought under control.

“There will be people-to-people contact during election-related meetings, public gathering, rallies etc, and the spread of the new virus cannot be ruled out in such situation,” the NPP said in a press statement.

It appreciated the state government’s measures put in place to prevent the outbreak of Covid-19.