Traffic advisory issued

ITANAGAR, Mar 17: The Itanagar- Capital Deputy Commissioner has issued a traffic advisory for the closure of NH415 to Jully- Ganga Tri Junction via Ganga daily market road with effect from Thursday onwards.

The advisory was issued after the Capital Division-B executive engineer informed that cement concrete pavement laying will start from 18 March on this stretch of road.

Accordingly, the road will remain closed for all kinds of vehicular movement till the completion of the curing process. The DC has further appealed to the commuters to bear with the inconvenience for better cause. (DIPRO)