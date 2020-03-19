CBSE exams postponed till March 31

NEW DELHI, Mar 18: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday postponed ongoing classes 10, 12 examinations till 31 March in view of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

“All ongoing CBSE examinations in India and abroad postponed till March 31 and will be rescheduled thereafter… after an assessment of the situation,” CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

“All ongoing evaluation work will be suspended during the period,” he added.

The CBSE announcement came following a directive from the HRD Ministry saying exams are important but safety and security of students and teachers is equally important.

The HRD Ministry’s National Testing Agency also postponed JEE for IIT, engineering college admissions.

“While maintenance of academic calendar and exam schedule is important, equally important is safety and security of students who are appearing in various examinations as also of their teachers and parents,” HRD secretary Amit Khare said in an official communication.

“All the ongoing examinations, including CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) board exams, be postponed till March 31 and rescheduled thereafter,” he added. (PTI)