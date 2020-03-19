TRIHMS cancels leave of doctors, nurses, paramedics

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Mar 18: The chief medical superintendent of Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) has cancelled the leave of doctors (teaching and non teaching), nurses and paramedic staff, to remain on high alert and combat any alarming situation in the wake of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

The order, which comes to effect from Wednesday and remains till further orders, said that cases of serious medical condition will be exempted.

The leave cancellation order from the chief medical superintendent of TRIHMS came amid reports of en masse leaves application of doctors and paramedic staff.

The unverified report claimed that many doctors and paramedics had sought leave following apprehensions regarding the Covid-19 outbreak.