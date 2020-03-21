GoAP asks employees to work from home

ITANAGAR, Mar 20: The state government has ordered its employees to work from home in a staggered manner – 50 percent of Groups B and C employees will attend office while the remaining staffs will work from home – in order to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The order, issued on Friday, will be applicable with immediate effect, and will remain in force till 3 April.

“The working hours for all employees who attend office on a particular day should be staggered as per the office timing,” the order read.

However, the order does not apply to the offices and employees engaged in essential/emergency services.

“All heads of departments/branch officers may ensure that 50 percent of Group B and C employees are required to attend office every day, and the remaining 50 percent staff should be instructed to work from home.

“All HoDs are advised to draft a weekly roster of duty for their Group B and C staff and ask them to attend office on alternate weeks,” it read. “While deciding the roster for the first week, HoDs are advised to include officials who are residing in close proximity to their office or use their own transport to travel to the offices.”

The officials who are working from home should be available on telephone and electronic means of communication at all times, the order said, adding that they should attend office “if called for any exigency of work.”

All the HoDs, branch officers, PS’, SPAs and PAs have been directed to follow the order.