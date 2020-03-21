RGU developing hand sanitizers

RONO HILLS, Mar 20: Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) Joint Registrar, Dr David Pertin, has informed that in view of the scarcity of hand sanitizers in the markets, the university’s chemistry department is “coming up with locally made sanitizers in the department’s laboratory, which will be made available for the teachers and staff of the university.”

Dr Pertin said this on Friday when he accompanied RGU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Saket Kushwaha, and Registrar, Prof Tomo Riba, during a visit to the university’s health centre to interact with the health officials to ensure that the varsity is following all the guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The VC and the registrar instructed the doctors and the staff of the health centre to strictly adhere to the guidelines with regard to Covid-19 prevention, and gave assurance that the university would provide assistance whenever required.

The health centre’s Senior Medical Officer, Dr Akin Tana Tara, informed that the centre has the necessary emergency items required for handling Covid-19 cases.

Apart from suspending regular classes, workshops, seminars and meetings, and vacating the hostels, the RGU authority is ensuring that visitors to the university from affected regions get themselves screened for Covid-19 at the health centre.