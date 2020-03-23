ITANAGAR, Mar 22: The two swab samples collected from suspected Covid-19 patients in Arunachal, which were tested at the Gauhati Medical College and the ICMR (RMRC), Dibrugarh, in Assam, returned negative results, IDSP State Surveillance Officer, Dr L Jampa, informed on Sunday.
However, the patients continue to be in quarantine, he said.
Dr Jampa said a 24×7 state control room for Covid-19 has been set up at the civil secretariat here.
The control room’s helpline number is 0360-2292777.
“Henceforth, any query related to Covid-19 is to be contacted in this helpline number,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Centre’s nodal officer for Covid-19, SS Yadav, on Sunday visited the isolation ward at TRIHMS, Naharlagun, and directed the authority there to “fill up the gaps identified at the earliest,” Dr Jampa said.
Swab samples from state test negative
ITANAGAR, Mar 22: The two swab samples collected from suspected Covid-19 patients in Arunachal, which were tested at the Gauhati Medical College and the ICMR (RMRC), Dibrugarh, in Assam, returned negative results, IDSP State Surveillance Officer, Dr L Jampa, informed on Sunday.