Swab samples from state test negative

ITANAGAR, Mar 22: The two swab samples collected from suspected Covid-19 patients in Arunachal, which were tested at the Gauhati Medical College and the ICMR (RMRC), Dibrugarh, in Assam, returned negative results, IDSP State Surveillance Officer, Dr L Jampa, informed on Sunday.

However, the patients continue to be in quarantine, he said.

Dr Jampa said a 24×7 state control room for Covid-19 has been set up at the civil secretariat here.

The control room’s helpline number is 0360-2292777.

“Henceforth, any query related to Covid-19 is to be contacted in this helpline number,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Centre’s nodal officer for Covid-19, SS Yadav, on Sunday visited the isolation ward at TRIHMS, Naharlagun, and directed the authority there to “fill up the gaps identified at the earliest,” Dr Jampa said.