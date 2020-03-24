DCM convenes emergency meeting on Covid-19

ITANAGAR, Mar 23: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday convened an emergency meeting with the health, planning and finance departments here to take stock of the state’s preparedness with regard to Covid-19.

Stating that participation of every person in the districts, along with community-based measures and close monitoring of the situation in the next few days would be crucial in preventing the coronavirus from entering the state, Mein instructed the officers of the planning and finance departments to “clear every file related to health department without any delay, so that the health department can carry out preventive measures in the state.”

He appealed to the people not to panic during the period of the partial lockdown, and to follow the instructions of the state government on preventive measures against Covid-19.

Health Minister Alo Libang, who along with Home Minister Bamang Felix and others attended the meeting, informed that the state government is taking every possible preventive measure against the coronavirus.

“The doctors, nurses and all health workers are working round the clock to monitor the situation in the state,” he said.

Felix said he is “constantly monitoring the situation,” and assured to provide all possible assistance to the health department in creating awareness among the public about the seriousness of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The meeting also discussed matters such as mandatory screening and monitoring of people who come from outside the state, setting up of isolation wards, medical volunteers, stock of essential commodities, testing centres, logistics, and setting up of control rooms at the district and the state levels.

Principal Finance Secretary AC Verma, Planning Commissioner PS Lokhande, Finance Secretary YW Ringu, Planning Secretary Himanshu Gupta, Health Secretary P Parthiban, TRIHMS Director, Dr M Jini, TRIHMS CMO, Dr Hage Ambing, and State Epidemiologist, Dr L Jampa also attended the meeting. (DCM’s PR Cell)