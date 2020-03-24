Moyong provides Rs 10 lakhs for Covid-19 prevention activities

PASIGHAT, Mar 23: Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong on Monday donated three months’ salary, amounting to Rs 3 lakhs, to the East Siang district administration for procurement of masks, sanitizers, medicines, etc, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition to this, the MLA sanctioned Rs 7 lakhs “for immediate procurement of 20,000 masks for common needy masses of Pasighat.”

The MLA, accompanied by DC Kinny Singh and SP Rajiv Ranjan Singh, visited the isolation centre at the general hospital and the quarantine centre at the tourist lodge here.

The DC, along with JDHS, Dr D Rina, DMO, Dr Kaling Dai, MS, Dr YR Darang, and Surveillance Officer, Dr Tarik Talom, briefed the MLA on the arrangements, while the SP spoke about the security arrangements being made by the police.

Moyong and the officers also visited the check gate at 2 Mile.

Meanwhile, Oyan CO H Panggeng informed that Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering held a coordination meeting at the Ruksin ADC’s office and provided funds to the MOs of Rani and Sille PHCs to meet the requirement of masks, sanitizers, etc, for the health personnel. (DIPRO)