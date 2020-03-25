NES, ANYA urge people to cooperate in prevention of Covid-19

RICHI-JULLANG, Mar 24: Welcoming the lockdown across the state in view of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) on Tuesday suggested to the state government to ensure availability of buffer stocks of essential items, including medicines, sanitizers, etc, in the state.

Stating that a regulatory mechanism is required as part of the lockdown, the NES suggested setting up isolation wards for the “incoming people from outside the state” for at least 10 to 14 days.

Other suggestions of the NES include a complete ban on “inflow and outflow of the people from the state,” except the movement of those who are engaged in supplying essential items and other emergency services, along with magistrates, medical staff, and armed forces on duty; issuing of instruction for compulsory use of sanitized debit cards instead of currency notes while purchasing essential items; and maintenance of two metres’ physical distance in order to prevent any possible spread of the coronavirus.

Stating that the government should come up with more stringent measures if need be, the NES appealed to the people of the state to follow the directives and advisories of the government and the government agencies, including the health and the police departments, in preventing Covid-19.

The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) has also appealed to the people of the state to cooperate with state government’s efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Expressing dismay over reports that the public are not following the government’s directive to stay at home during the lockdown and follow the preventive measures suggested by the health department, the association urged the people to behave responsibly.

“It is everyone’s duty and responsibility to take precautionary measures to protect and save our family members, friends and relatives. The defying of government lockdown order means you are putting yourselves and relatives at risk due to your carelessness,” it said.

The association also urged the government to provide sufficient medical equipment to the health workers and identify “adequate buildings or space for self-quarantine in the state to prevent the spread of Covid-19.”

Checking of inner line permits and screening of passengers at all the entry points/check gates of the state, and at the railway station, should be intensified to prevent the entry of infected persons into the state, it said.