Disinfection underway in Longding

LONGDING, Mar 31: The second phase of the disinfection drive, covering all the colonies here in Longding district, started on Tuesday.
The first phase of the drive was carried out here and in Kanubari subdivision on 23 March.
All government establishments, including the Longding CHC, the police station, the quarantine facilities and the isolation ward here, will be covered in the third phase. (DIPRO)
