Six placed under home quarantine in M’Pen

[ Pisi Zauing ]

M’PEN, Mar 31: Six persons have been placed under home quarantine for two weeks, beginning Tuesday, here in Changlang district.

This information was provided by Miao CHC MO, Dr HS Jongsam, who visited M’pen to take stock of the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Dr Jongsam appealed to the villagers to strictly follow the health advisories. He advised them to maintain physical distance, wear facemasks, and wash hands regularly.

Changlang SP Mihin Gambo also appealed to all to stay indoors and observe physical distancing to win the battle against the new virus.

SDPO Tasi Darang instructed the police personnel deployed at the Nampong and Jairampur police stations to maintain personal hygiene while discharging their duties. He advised them to use sanitizers and facemasks.

The district administration has sealed the boundary with Assam and put the entire district under complete lockdown. Police patrolling has also been intensified throughout the district.

Screening of commuters is being carried out at all the check gates.