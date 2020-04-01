Seven from Arunachal stayed in Nizamuddin

Travel history being tracked: CM

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Mar 31: Seven people from different locations in Arunachal visited Nizamuddin, Delhi, between December 2019 and March this year.

There was a large religious gathering at Nizamuddin, which has emerged as a virus hotspot with links to seven Covid-19 deaths, prompting the state government to track down everyone who travelled to the popular tourist quarter and religious destination in Delhi.

A religious event was held in Nizamuddin between 8 and 9 March, which was attended by atleast two thousand people.

According to the travel history of the seven who have been identified, they did not take part in the event as they were in UP. They did, however, stay there in December and between 14 and 16 March, before returning to the state, according to officials.

Effort is on to find out whether more people from the state travelled to the location or took part in the religious event.

In Namsai district, six people have been identified. While three persons along with their families have been quarantined, the administration and the police are tracking down the rest.

One person who travelled to Nizamuddin has been identified in Lohit district. The person was already in home quarantine as per the protocol adopted by the district administration.

According to official sources in Tezu, a medical team was sent to his home on Tuesday evening. The person’s family members have also been taken into a quarantine facility in the district.

The person had returned to the district on 20 March via Assam.

One person from the capital region also reportedly went to Nizamuddin but did not participate in the event. This daily could not get the details regarding the person.

All the seven people who have been identified are not symptomatic of Covid-19, according to officials. However, all those who travelled to the area will be tested for Covid-19.

It appears that all seven travelled together to Delhi, along with two more people from Assam. They took a train on 9 December from Tinsukia to Delhi.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the travel history of all those who went to Nizamuddin is being tracked.

“Necessary instructions have been issued to the respective administration, police and the medical department,” he said.

Meanwhile, 36 people have been tested for Covid-19 in the state so far. Three were tested on Tuesday, and the results are awaited. The rest have returned negative results.