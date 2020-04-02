Govt to procure 50 more ventilators: CM

Facilities to be developed at BPGH to treat Covid-19 patients

ITANAGAR, Apr 1: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday said a minimum of 50 more ventilators are being procured and will be made available across the state, with priority to Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun and Bakin Pertin General Hospital [BPGH] in East Siang HQ Pasighat.

The chief minister said this during his visit to TRIHMS to inspect the preparedness level of the medical institute which has been designated as ‘Covid-19 hospital’ for the state.

Accompanied by DCM Chowna Mein and Health Minister Alo Libang, Khandu inspected the facilities inside the institute, as well as the ICU in the Covid-19 ward.

The CM said despite the worldwide shortage, 1800 personal protection equipment are available with the state government while another large consignment will be reaching soon.

“All these safety equipment will be dispatched to all the districts as per requirements,” he said during a meeting

with the TRIHMS officials, who briefed him on the status of the quarantine facilities in the capital region.

They also discussed developing facilities at BPGH to treat Covid-19 patients from the eastern districts of Arunachal.

The CM also visited Ramakrishna Mission Hospital (RKMH), which has been given the responsibility to take care of daily health issues of the citizens.

He met the RKMH head and the doctors, and discussed issues of the hospital, including strengthening its facilities and manpower. [CM’s PR Cell]