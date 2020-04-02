TRIHMS tertiary care centre resumes chemotherapy

Staff Reporter

NAHARLAGUN, Apr 1: Chemotherapy treatment at the tertiary cancer centre (TCC) of Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) here resumed on Wednesday, days after the hospital authorities were compelled to halt the treatment following shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Speaking to The Arunachal Times, TRIHMS Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS), Dr Hage Ambing, informed that due to the shortage of PPE – N95 masks in particular – they had to halt chemotherapy for a few days “because people undergoing chemotherapy are more likely to get infections which can put their lives at risk, especially in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

A few people had earlier expressed concern over the temporary halt on chemotherapy treatment of cancer patients. They had appealed for early resumption of treatment, saying that the patients who were undergoing chemotherapy or who had been operated on needed treatment soon because any delay in their chemotherapy sessions could endanger their lives.

“We understand that there are many needy patients who need treatment on time. Also, there are people who cannot go outside the state for treatment due to the ongoing 21-day lockdown in the entire country. We cannot let shortage of PPE affect their treatment in any way, and hence ensured that it is resumed at the earliest. Many patients have come to the TCC for treatment today (Wednesday) and it will continue for them in future too,” the CMS said.

He, however, informed that entry and exit at the TCC has been changed, and from now on people would have to enter and exit through the backside of the building.

“Since TRIHMS has been designated as ‘Covid-19 hospital’, we have to ensure that the entry and exit points of the main TRIHMS building and the TCC remain separated to prevent possible infection to patients in the TCC building. Entry from backside of the Covid-19 block will also be blocked. Further, entry to the CMS office will also be through the centre block,” Dr Ambing said.