Over 5 tons of medical supplies reach Arunachal

ITANAGAR, Apr 1: A consignment of around 5.5 tons of medical supplies reached Arunachal on Wednesday.

The plane carrying the medical supplies, including personal protective equipment like masks, sanitizers, etc, landed at the Mohanbari airport in Dibrugarh, Assam, at 2 pm.

The supplies meant for Lohit, Namsai and Lower Dibang Valley districts were sent to their respective destinations, while the rest were brought to Naharlagun by chopper.

A few items had to be retained at Mohanbari as the helicopter could not carry that much load. They will be brought to Naharlagun by road on Thursday.