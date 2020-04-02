Barricades hindering garbage collection

Staff Reporter

BANDERDEWA, Apr 1: The barricades erected at various colonies of the capital complex are hindering regular garbage collection, informed IMC Executive Engineer Tadar Tarang.

The EE informed that the barricades constructed by the residents at the entry points of the colonies are making it difficult for the trucks to enter and collect garbage.

Also informing that some workers have left for their hometowns while some have self-quarantined, the EE said, “We are trying our best with limited manpower to collect the garbage in all colonies under the capital region.”

Tarang, who was supervising the sanitation activity at the check gate here on Wednesday afternoon, informed that the entire capital region would be sanitized at the earliest, “as per a scheduled roster.”

“We are currently sanitizing NH 415 and large shopping complexes and market areas that are close to the highway. We will then proceed to sanitize the colony roads of Itanagar, Naharlagun, Karsingsa and Banderdewa,” he said.

At present there are three fire trucks, of which two are being used for spraying disinfectant and one for water supply, he said.

“We have 14 manually operated sprayers and eight machines,” Tarang said, adding that the work would have begun earlier if they had the machines available at hand.