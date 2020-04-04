DA continues distributing rations

ITANAGAR, Apr 3: Continuing the capital complex district administration’s initiative of distributing rations, EAC Dakli Gara on Friday handed over food items to several people/migrant workers who are stranded in Itanagar because of the lockdown.

In Naharlagun, EAC Ashok Tajo and CO Laxmi Dodum

handed over rations to migrants, mostly from Bihar, at A Sector, and to Puroiks from Sarli circle in Kurung Kumey district who are stranded in Naharlagun. (DIPRO)