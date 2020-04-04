Felix inspects check gates, outposts in capital region

ITANAGAR, Apr 3: Home Minister Bamang Felix on Friday inspected the check gates, nakas and outposts spread across the capital region to review the security preparedness and to boost the morale of the frontline workers such as healthcare staffs, police personnel, and others.

The home minister made the whirlwind tour following the detection of the state’s first Covid-19 positive case on Thursday.

Felix, who was accompanied by Papum Pare DC Pige Ligu, Papum Pare SP Jimmy Chiram, Capital SP Tumme Amo, and other officers, distributed facemasks, sanitizers, gloves and edibles to the frontline workers posted at the check posts.

Advising the frontline workers to take extra precautions, the home minister urged the people of the state to “respect the sacrifice of the frontline staffs by staying at home.”

“The police, magistrates and medical staffs are working for our safety. They have their own families at home but are working hard for the greater cause,” he said.

He said he was extremely disappointed to see people not following the lockdown order and the directives issued by the health department.

“Everyone knows this virus is highly contagious and can be defeated only by maintaining social distance. Despite this danger, people are still coming out on the streets for no reason. You tell me why the police have to force people to stay at home. Aren’t these people worried about their own safety and the safety of their families? One infected people can infect so many others,” Felix said.

He said the police have no intention of ill-treating anyone but just want the people to stay at home for their own safety.

The home minister reiterated that stocks of essential commodities are available and there is no need to panic.

“The problem is people are panicking and hoarding. Because a few people are indulging in hoarding, the others suffer. People should follow the guidelines set by the government to avail the items,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Felix visited the control room at the health services directorate in Naharlagun and held discussions with the monitoring team.