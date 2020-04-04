Workers without food, shelter fleeing Siang valley

Correspondent

RUKSIN, Apr 3: Construction labourers without food and shelter are fleeing the Siang valley amid the nationwide lockdown.

A group of around 12 labourers, who worked in different parts of East Siang district, returned to their villages in Assam’s Dhemaji district on Friday evening.

The labourers were forced to leave as their contractors allegedly refused to provide them with the basic needs on the pretext of the lockdown.

The report of the exodus of the labourers, who crossed over the interstate boundary during the lockdown period, has raised serious questions.

Conscientious citizens of both the states have urged the district administration to take measures to provide food and shelter to the stranded labourers during this crucial period.