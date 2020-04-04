Family members of Covid-19+ve patient test negative

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Apr 3: The family members of the first Covid-19 positive patient in the state have tested negative for the virus. The patient’s parents, brother, and sister-in-law will be retested soon.

The patient, a 31-year-old migrant labourer, is asymptomatic and is in the isolation ward of the zonal hospital in Lohit HQ Tezu.

The person had travelled to Nizamuddin in Delhi, where a religious congregation had taken place recently. The area has since emerged as the epicentre of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the swab sample of the person who was arrested by the capital police on 20 March instead of being sent to a quarantine facility has also returned a negative result. The second sample will be taken in a few days, according to authorities.

The person, who had also returned from Nizamuddin, left for Laluk in Assam on 23 March.

The samples of the six others, in Namsai, who had gone to Nizamuddin have also returned negative results.

Seven others, from the capital, who had travelled to the area have been identified. All their family members have been kept in a quarantine facility.

Twenty-six samples were sent to Assam on Friday for analysis. Arunachal does not have a testing facility. The number of tests carried out till Friday was 106. The results of 30 samples are awaited.

Orientation trg starts

A three-day online orientation training on Covid-19 for DMOs, CMS’, MS’, MOs and other stakeholders of all districts via the ‘Zoom’ app started on Friday from the state task force centre at the health services directorate in Naharlagun.

Meanwhile, the surveillance cell has appealed to anyone in Arunachal who attended the religious congregation of the Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin to immediately contact the health department at 0360-2350407/104.